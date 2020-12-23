“The manager will probably bring in Ozil and think he shouldn’t have been left out in the first place. He’ll play well for a couple of games, won’t track back and get bored.”

Arsenal were sent crashing out of the Carabaro Cup on Tuesday night with a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Jamie Redknapp didn’t hold back after the game, singling out David Luiz, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil as three players that sum up what is wrong with Arsenal.

Jamie Redknapp on Arteta.

Asked on Sky Sports whether Arsenal should sack Arteta, Redknapp said: “You have to be very careful. When he was talking earlier on about percentages of games you should be winning. You can’t insult the intelligence of football fans like that. You’ve just got to say it as it is.

“People will say, will he lose his job? Losing 4-1 at home is not ideal, their last win came against Man United on November 1st.

“I thought after that game that they could be onto something pretty special but all of a sudden things have gone wrong. They’re all devoid of confidence.”

🗣 "If he hadn't won the cup he would be bang in trouble. He's got money in the bank because of that." Jamie Redknapp and Micah Richards discuss whether Arteta's job is now in doubt. pic.twitter.com/kMvFCaG031 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 22, 2020

Jamie Redknapp on Luiz, Xhaka and Ozil.

Despite none of Luiz, Xhaka or Ozil playing in the game, Redknapp used the trio as an example of how difficult it would be for a new manager to come in to that squad.

“Of course you could go and sack the manager but the thing is there’s only a group of three or four players who the manager could trust.

“Whoever comes in next, David Luiz probably won’t play well for ten or eleven games but he’ll think, ‘he’s a good player’. He’ll start making mistakes because he’ll get bored.

“He’ll have Granit Xhaka, thinking ‘wow, he’s a good player’ and then he’ll get sent off.

“The manager will probably bring in Ozil and think he shouldn’t have been left out in the first place. He’ll play well for a couple of games and won’t track back and get bored. That will be the problems for this team.”

The Sky Sports analyst described Arsenal as a “team full of kidders” and that he feels “for the young players.”

Redknapp continued: “I keep hearing about dressing room unrest, someone in the dressing room that keeps giving information.

“If you’ve got that, you’ve got major problems, you’ve got no chance and you’ve got to get rid of those players as quickly as possible. It’s not easy to do.

“If you get rid of the manager, who can come in? Who’s out there?”

