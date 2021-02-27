Share and Enjoy !

“It’s actually more of a surprise if they did finish top four in the form they’re in.”

Jamie Redknapp has spoken about Liverpool’s struggles this season and would be “surprised” if they managed to finish in the top four.

Redknapp has sympathy with Jurgen Klopp’s men as a variety of factors have conspired against the Premier League champions.

Redknapp Liverpool

The former Liverpool midfielder believes teams have now found a template to take on his old side and this is leading to continued poor results for Klopp’s men.

“Teams have found a way,” Redknapp told Sky Sports’ Pitch to Post Preview Podcast.

“I remember when West Brom came to Anfield, they sat back and let Liverpool get crosses into the box.

“Because they haven’t got that focal point of a big striker you end up crossing the ball for the sake of it, not working little balls into the front man, getting runners from midfield.”

Liverpool top four

The Sky Sports pundit feels it’s a tough balancing act for Klopp now to try and compete for the Champions League while also going for the top four to qualify for next season’s competition.

“They might not finish top four. It wouldn’t be a surprise – it’s actually more of a surprise if they did finish top four in the form they’re in,” Redknapp explained. “But they’ll have to look at this as an exercise. It’s not gone well for them but how can they do in the Champions League? “Can they win the Champions League and upset the odds and do something incredibly special on that front?” The ex-Tottenham player explained the factors he thinks are holding Liverpool back at the moment. A combination of Alexander-Arnold’s and Alisson’s dip in form, losing fans at Anfield and Van Djik being injured have all led to the recent poor results. “One thing you can’t deny is the levels have dropped,” Redknapp added. “If you were to go through the team, the ‘keeper has not been as good, Trent Alexander-Arnold, last year and the year before, his levels have been so high – the best right-back in the world we were talking about – he’s not been the same player this year. “The Anfield factor is huge. We talk about home and away – they’re just playing on a pitch right now. “Losing Virgil van Dijk – people don’t want to hear it. ‘Losing Van Dijk’ it can’t be that easy [to explain Liverpool’s problems]. “But pre-Van Dijk for Liverpool was where they are now. Not a lot different. Win games, great. Lose games. “Van Dijk came in and all of a sudden they looked like a proper team.”

