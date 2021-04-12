Jamie Carragher reacts after VAR uses ‘offside lines on wrong player’

“Did VAR use the offside lines on the wrong WBA player?”

Jamie Carragher was left bemused after VAR decided not to give West Brom an early goal against Southampton, as they were unable “to draw a definitive line”.

Mbaye Diagne.

Mbaye Diagne was denied a goal, despite looking onside, during West Brom’s game against Southampton. Diagne nodded the ball in from close range before the assistant referee immediately flagged for offside.

However, when VAR reviewed the decision it appeared the striker was onside and that Kyle Bartley was the player who was offside but crucially, not involved in the play.

Nevertheless, the offside decision was not overturned but the call did not have any bearing on the result as the Baggies ran out 3-0 winners.

NO GOAL! ❌ West Brom thought they'd taken the lead, but Diagne is adjudged to have been in an offside position… Yet more VAR controversy! 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #WBASOU here: https://t.co/IjLKnvv0vs

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/MIL815HbQQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 12, 2021

The official explanation given to Sky Sports was that the position of the camera was not able to “draw a definitive line” and therefore, VAR had to stay with the original on-field decision.

“Because of the positioning of the camera, they could not draw a definitive line through the body of Diagne, so it stays with the on-field decision which was offside,” the statement said.

Carragher tweeted straight after the incident: “Did VAR use the offside lines on the wrong WBA player?”

🗣"I've had enough of VAR and the way it is being officiated, for me it is a disgrace." @1kevincampbell cannot believe West Brom's goal was ruled out for offside pic.twitter.com/V1GfjH24Hl — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 12, 2021

Monday Night Football.

The Sky Sports Monday Night Football team reacted at half-time to the incident.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell called VAR a “disgrace” and felt West Brom got both VAR and the assistant referee out of jail by not letting the goal impact their performance.

“To be honest with you, I’ve had enough of VAR and the way it’s been officiated,” Campbell told presenter Dave Jones.

“That was a perfectly good goal. The fact that West Bromwich Albion have scored two goals has kind of got the linesman and the VAR officiating out of jail as far as I’m concerned.

“For me, it’s a disgrace.”

🗣"There is more evidence that he is onside."@Carra23 gives his thoughts on West Brom's controversial disallowed goal for offside pic.twitter.com/Xr1lms97z8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 12, 2021

“There’s more evidence for me that he’s onside than the evidence that he’s offside, you see where his foot is,” Carragher said.

“That’s why I think in that situation, they certainly can’t go against the decision but for me, there’s more evidence that he’s onside.

“So that’s why I would have liked to have seen a goal given in that situation.”

