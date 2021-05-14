“Melwood’s history was a natural fit for the Fowler-Carragher Academy.”

Former Liverpool players Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler have teamed up to ensure football continues at the club’s old Melwood training ground.

The pair have announced a new joint football academy for the site.

Carragher and Fowler on Melwood.

Back in August, Liverpool left heir long-standing home in Melwood to move to a new £50 million purpose-built facility nearby Kirkby.

The Fowler-Carragher Academy will take on operational responsibility for the existing building and it will host a college offering new training and educational opportunities for youngsters across Liverpool.

“Partnering with Torus to kick off the new chapter in Melwood’s history was a natural fit for the Fowler-Carragher Academy,” Carragher and Fowler said.

“Our mission to give local kids and young people opportunities to aspire and succeed.

“We are extremely excited to provide the unique offer of a fantastic education alongside a professional football programme backed by sport science experts.

“Melwood will provide the opportunity of extending our offer and creating a beacon of national excellence, which we set out to create in 2015.”

🗣"We can be part of the future." Robbie Fowler & Jamie Carragher speak about taking Liverpool's former training ground Melwood over with the Fowler Carragher academy@Robbie9Fowler | @Carra23 pic.twitter.com/BpVTTDMWjG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 14, 2021

Swim! and Beth Tweddle Gymnastics Melwood.

Swim! and Beth Tweddle Gymnastics, led by Olympians Steve Parry and Beth Tweddle respectively, will also launch a sporting hub from the facility.

Tweddle said she was delighted to be involved in the project and jumped at the opportunity to give something back to the city of Liverpool.

“I know Melwood’s sporting heritage occupies a strong place in Liverpool’s heart, which is why we jumped at the chance to be involved in this project, providing gymnastics and swimming for the local community in a world-class facility,” she added.

Torus is also working with the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) to explore further options, including supported housing at Melwood for ex-footballers with dementia and other care needs.

“We are pleased to support this project in principle, with particular regard to looking after those of our former members in need,” PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor said.

“We hope Melwood could become a national blueprint for such supported housing projects.”

