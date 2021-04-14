“I don’t think players of the quality of Mbappe and Neymar should be playing for PSG.”

Jamie Carragher believes that Neymar and Kylian Mbappe should not be playing for Paris Saint-Germain, describing Ligue 1 as “a poor league”.

Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG made it through to the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday night after beating Bayern Munich on away goals in their two-legged quarter-final clash.

In what was a repeat of last year’s final, the French side won 3-2 in Munich before losing 1-0 in Paris.

Neymar and Mbappe were sensational in both games but the former Liverpool defender believes that both players should not be playing their football in France.

“Spot on!” Carragher said on CBS when asked whether Neymar’s legacy hinges on the Champions League.

“It does because that’s why he’s gone there, to do something the club has never done before and also to win the Ballon d’Or. They were the two reasons he went there.

“To go there was to get out of Messi’s shadow at Barcelona, he didn’t feel he’d every win the Ballon d’Or.

“The best players in the world go for that year in, year out and that’s something he felt he couldn’t win at Barcelona.”

Does Neymar's legacy at PSG hinge on the #UCL? @Carra23 doesn't hold back. 🗣 pic.twitter.com/3CznlcIR1Q — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 13, 2021

Ballon d’Or.

Carragher admitted that if PSG do go on to win the Champions League, then it will be between Neymar and Mbappe for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

However, the Sky Sports pundit doesn’t think either player should be playing their football in the French league.

“If PSG win the Champions League this year, it will be a toss up between him and Mbappe for who wins the Ballon d’Or,” Carragher continued.

“So those are the reasons he went but I don’t like to see him there. I don’t think players of the quality of Mbappe and Neymar should be playing for PSG.

“They shouldn’t be playing in the French league. It is a poor league, an average league and it’s just about these Champions League nights basically.

“Playing week in, week out in the French league. Players of that quality should not be playing in that league, it’s not good enough.

“The top players don’t play in France, they’re only there for money. Nobody can tell me the French league is a top league.

“Why do top players not play in the French league right now?”

Read More About: jamie carragher, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar