Jamie Carragher gets Micah Richards to cartwheel during live broadcast

“Come on, do a cartwheel or something. If the suit goes, I’ll buy you a new one.”

Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards appeared once again on CBS Sports’ coverage of the Champions League for an American audience.

The Sky Sports duo were asked to recreate Richards’ celebration after he scored for Manchester City away to Everton.

The former England defender has worked on many TV channels and has even struck up an unlikely bromance with Roy Keane when the two of them work together on Sky Sports.

However, he has now formed a partnership with Monday Night Football’s Carragher on CBS.

Carragher & Richards.

The two TV pundits were doing analysis after Wednesday night’s Champions League ties as PSG beat Bayern Munich 3-2 away from home and Chelsea secured a 2-0 victory in Porto.

After the game, the duo were asked to do some dance moves in front of the big screen after watching footage of Richards’ goal and celebration.

Once they had engaged in the moves, Carragher asked his colleague to recreate the cartwheel he had done previously.

Has anyone ever gone to the Olympics and represented Team GB 🇬🇧 at both football and gymnastics??? Asking for a friend 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DOO3dnQokY — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) April 7, 2021

Cartwheel.

“Do that!” Carragher said on CBS. “I’m not attempting to do that here. No chance,” Richards replied.

“Come on, do a cartwheel or something. If the suit goes, I’ll buy you a new one.” Carragher quipped.

Richards pulled it off much to the amusement of the CBS team, which included former Arsenal Women’s player Alex Scott who has also worked with the pair on Sky Sports.

Reaction.

The CBS duo gave their reaction on Twitter, much to the amusement of many in the UK and Ireland who had been watching BT Sport and Virgin Media’s coverage and hadn’t seen the clip live.

“Has anyone ever gone to the Olympics and represented Team GB at both football and gymnastics??? Asking for a friend,” Richards tweeted.

“Lecky Legs!” Carragher said.

You can watch the full video here.

Not one but TWO cartwheels?! Is there anything @Carra23 can't convince @MicahRichards to do? 😂 pic.twitter.com/LxhPw0Kgfw — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 7, 2021

