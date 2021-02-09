Share and Enjoy !

Jamie Carragher felt Manchester United captain Harry Maguire wasn’t brave enough when defending Everton’s last-minute free-kick which ultimately led to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s equaliser.

United were leading 3-2 going into injury-time but once again squandered the opportunity to go level on points with Manchester City.

Subsequently, City beat Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield to go five points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand.

Analysing the goal on Monday Night Football, Carragher referenced his own experience when defending free-kicks from that position on the pitch.

“Rafa Benitez used to be on at me, about free-kicks late in the game, constantly,” the Sky Sports pundit said.

“I didn’t have the nerve to hold the line. I’d be that nervous about conceding a goal, I’d think ‘I need to head this away.’

“When you’re Harry Maguire in that position, and it’s the position I’d be in. When you’re at the back of the line – or certainly in the middle – and there’s bodies everywhere, some players are offside, some are making runs.

“A lot of the time you can’t see the ball. You’re jumping and jostling – and what I would do, which was a mistake all the time, was I’d want to drop two yards so I could almost see the ball.” #MNF Analysis of Harry Maguire & #ManUtd defending on the wide free kick that led to Everton’s equaliser! pic.twitter.com/uubgoLkZpZ — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 8, 2021 Nevertheless, the former Liverpool defender had some sympathy with the Manchester United captain, feeling he almost took “too much responsibility” when deciding to go deep early before the ball was played. “I almost think Harry Maguire has taken too much responsibility and that’s what I used to do at times,” Carragher continued. “I’d think I’d want to head the ball – ‘I’m that nervous I want to head this’ – and you drop off a little bit and then go to attack it. “I think that’s the mistake he’s made. He hasn’t been brave enough but I can put myself in the situation.” Rio Ferdinand Jamie Carragher wasn’t the only one critical of United’s defending for the goal, with Rio Ferdinand signalling out Aaron Wan-Bissaka. “I was fuming before that free-kick,” Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube channel. “Aaron Wan-Bissaka, he’s go to understand game management at this time of the game. “Passing the ball inside loosely like that to be cut out is criminal. “I would have been going nuts in the changing room, screaming.”

