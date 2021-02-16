Stoke City offer full support to James McClean after social media abuse

Share and Enjoy !

Stoke City have released a statement fully supporting James McClean after the Republic of Ireland international was subjected to social media abuse.

Earlier this week, McClean shared screenshots of some of the abuse he has received online.

In a statement, released on the club’s official website, Stoke strongly condemned the abuse McClean and his family have been subjected to. The winger joined Stoke from West Bromwich Albion in 2o18 and has played 100 times for the Championship club.

“Stoke City strongly condemn the vile anti-social abuse James McClean and his family very sadly continue to find themselves subject to,” the statement read.

“The club wish to reiterate their continued support for James, his wife Erin and their family.

“There is no place in society for discriminatory behaviour in any form and we believe anyone who thinks it acceptable to subject people to such abuse should be held accountable for their actions.

“We will continue to work with the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

We stand with James McClean and his family. There is 𝗡𝗢 room for discrimination of 𝗔𝗡𝗬 form. — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 16, 2021

James McClean abuse on social media.

The Stoke winger posted a screenshot of an Instagram direct message he had received from a user.

“Don’t make me set your house on fire and burn everyone inside it,” it read.

Erin McClean, McClean’s partner, also revealed some of the abuse she and her family have been subjected to.

“I even remember once someone threatened him saying they were taking a gun with them to a certain match and I can still remember watching that match in absolute fear on the TV,” Erin said.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that either one of us don’t receive a message of some sort, whether it be a threat, or else telling us to get the f*** out of England.”

James and Erin McClean have three children and are speaking out after years of constant abuse.

“Of course we have tried as hard as possible to keep them away from it all but there has been times we are out shopping and there is people making remarks towards James in front of the kids,” she added.

“We can take the name calling and the rest but what we cannot accept is threatening our family home and our children’s lives. They don’t deserve this.

“Why after nine years of constant abuse should we be OK and have to accept receiving these threats constantly?”

Honestly I was to afraid to get involved. I stood by and watched a friend & teammate get abused time after time and thought to myself I don’t want that aimed towards me and my family. https://t.co/rqmLSXbSZo — DM (@DavidMeyler) February 15, 2021

FAI statement on James McClean.

The FAI also issued a statement on Monday condemning the abuse McClean has received and offering their full support to the Ireland player and his family.

“The Association has reached out to James in light of this most recent incident and assured him that the FAI will assist him in any way it can,” FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill said in his statement.

“The FAI remains committed to safeguarding all of our players against any form of abuse on any social media platform.

“To abuse or threaten James or any player because of his nationality should not be tolerated by society. Unfortunately, such behaviour is all too common now on social media.

“Only last week we commended the stance taken by English football against the abuse of footballers across all social media channels and we are examining how best we can take a similar stance.”

