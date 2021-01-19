James McClean fined a week’s wages by Stoke City for Covid-19 breach

“He obviously missed Saturday’s game. He realised that what he did was not within the club’s guidelines for how players should behave.”

Michael O’Neill has confirmed that James McClean has been fined a week’s wages by Stoke City for a Covid-19 breach last week.

McClean is back in the Stoke City squad after accepting his punishment of a fine by the club.

McClean’s fine for Covid-19 breach.

The Republic of Ireland international put up an Instagram video of him boxing in a gym. However, McClean was breaking UK Covid-19 guidelines as the gym was indoors.

He missed the Potters’ 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers, with his teammate Nick Powell following his goal with a boxing celebration in reference to McClean’s video.

According to the Stoke Sentinel, the former Derry City midfielder was fined a week’s wages.

Michael O’Neill.

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill confirmed that James McClean is back in the Stoke City squad after accepting the fine.

Speaking ahead of Stoke’s away trip to Rotherham United on Tuesday night, the former Northern Ireland manager declared that the club’s 2019/20 Player of the Year didn’t stay within club guidelines.

Nevertheless, he has accepted his punishment from the club and is now back in contention for Tuesday’s game.

James McClean, you absolute dancer. How about that step over from Harry Arter?!? #WALIRL #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/75hDzigE9L — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 9, 2017

“James is available,” O’Neill said.

“He obviously missed Saturday’s game. He realised that what he did was not within the club’s guidelines for how players should behave.

“We’ve dealt with that, he’s accepted his punishment and we move on from that.”

Read More About: james mcclean