Stoke have suspended James McClean after alleged Covid-19 breach

Republic of Ireland and Stoke City midfielder James McClean will miss his side’s Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday after apparently breaching the UK’s Covid-19 guidelines.

Statement

McClean posted a video to his Instagram, which showed the Republic of Ireland international boxing with a trainer in a gym.

Stoke City released a statement on their official website, where they confirmed that McClean had allegedly breached Covid-19 regulations.

The statement read: “Stoke City can confirm that James McClean has been suspended with immediate effect pending a disciplinary hearing into an alleged breach of Covid-19 regulations, namely training in a private gym.

“As a result of the suspension, McClean will not be available for selection for Saturday’s game against Blackburn Rovers.”

Covid-19

Previously, McClean has tested positive for Covid-19 last November while away on international duty for the Nations League game between Ireland and Wales.

The former Sunderland winger also posted on Instagram the comments made online about him getting the virus.

Indoor gyms are closed under UK government Covid-19 regulations. Outdoor facilities were also shut down under the new lockdown meaures announced on 4 January.

