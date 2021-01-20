James Maddison credits Jamie Carragher for recent form

“Jamie Carragher said on commentary that James Maddison has to get his numbers up if he wants to play for England and be talked about in the same bracket as others.”

James Maddison has credited a comment Jamie Carragher made in commentary earlier on in the season for his recent goalscoring form.

Jamie Carragher on James Maddison

Maddison was speaking after his club Leicester City went top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win at home to Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

The midfielder scored the second goal to give the Foxes a 2-0 half-time lead. They hung on to leapfrog Manchester United and go one point clear at the top.

Chatting to Sky Sports after the game, the former Norwich City player referenced a game he watched where Jamie Carragher was on commentary.

“I remember a game we played against Sheffield United earlier in the season,” Maddison explained.

“Me, the gaffer, and Jack, the analyst – Jack will be buzzing that I have name-dropped him – looked at where I could get more goals.”

Frank Lampard

Maddison is relishing the opportunity of playing a new role in the number 8 position, learning a lot from opposing manager Frank Lampard.

He continued: “Playing a bit deeper, I was a number 8 today. Doing little things like breaking from deeper and getting beyond that last line, kind of almost smelling where the ball is going to drop. It is not an easy thing to do.

“Frank Lampard was the best at it, arriving late to score goals. Mark Albrighton got his head up and I just drifted.

“That is something I will keep improving because everyone wants numbers, I want numbers, I want goals and assists, I want everyone talking about me.”

Top of the league

Could Leicester do the unthinkable and emulate their 2015/16 campaign by winning the Premier League?

Maddison isn’t getting carried away but stated “we are not there by fluke.”

“Sounds nice, doesn’t it, top of the Premier League, for about 24 hours,” he said.

“But it is a good one psychologically because we have worked really hard.

“We are halfway through the season now so to be sitting top is a great achievement for us. I don’t think there will be a more complete performance from us this season. So far, I should say.”

