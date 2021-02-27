Jack Wilshere sent off after mass brawl during Bournemouth vs Watford

Share and Enjoy !

“He can shake his head all he wants but he’s an experienced player and he has lost his head.”

Jack Wilshere was involved in a 90th minute mass brawl which led to the former Arsenal midfielder getting sent off during Bournemouth’s game at home to Watford.

The incident occurred after the referee decided to send off Joao Pedro for a second yellow card following a mistimed challenge.

Jack Wilshere

Wilshere – who was already on a yellow – got involved in the fight and was subsequently shown his second yellow card of the game.

Talksport commentator Alex Crook described the scenes at the end of the Vitality Stadium.

“It’s all kicking off now between Jack Wilshere and Tom Cleverly,” Crook said.

“There is a melee. There are heads going in and I think I saw a punch as well. It’s all getting very ugly.”

“I said right at the start of the afternoon there was no love lost between these two and it’s spilling over.”

It all went off at the end of Bournemouth v Watford… 😡 João Pedro and Jack Wilshere both sent off! 🟥 pic.twitter.com/pjcbtconx9 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 27, 2021

Punches appeared to be thrown as both sets of players had to be separated.

“This is absolutely ridiculous. There are punches being thrown in there and there are players being dragged away,” Crook added.

“Ismaila Sarr is really animated. Dominic Solanke, wearing a face mask having been taken off, is right at the heart of it.

“Two sendings off in second half stoppage time.

“Joao Pedro for what was a horror challenge and Jack Wilshere has also been shown a second yellow for his role in the melee.

“He can shake his head all he wants but he’s an experienced player and he has lost his head. He’s not the only one.”

Big 3 points. Sometimes it's not pretty but we will fight together for every single point from now until the end of season! Well done lads 🍒🍒@afcbournemouth — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) February 27, 2021 Reaction Wilshere tweeted after the game but he did not reference the sending-off incident. “Big 3 points. Sometimes it’s not pretty but we will fight together for every single point from now until the end of season! Well done lads,” Wilshere said. Bournemouth held on for a 1-0 win and climb to sixth in the table, 11 points adrift of an automatic promotion spot. You can watch the incident here.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: bournemouth, jack wilshere