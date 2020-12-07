Jack Byrne yet to meet Shamrock Rovers to discuss future

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne has yet to meet with the club to decide his future.

Byrne was speaking after his side’s 4-2 FAI Cup Final defeat to Dundalk at the Aviva Stadium. The Republic of Ireland midfielder has been linked with a move to Mick McCarthy’s Cypriot side APOEL but has said he will take a couple of weeks off before weighing up his options.

When asked by RTÉ whether he would be a Shamrock Rovers player next season, “I don’t know, I haven’t sat down with the club.”

“I love the club, the club have been unbelievable to me. The manager here (Stephen Bradley), Glen Cronin and Stephen McPhail have been unbelievable to me. They’re like a second family to me.

“I wouldn’t want to come out and say anything. When it’s done, you’ll know. I haven’t made any decisions yet, I’m going to take a week or two off and then see where it leaves me.

“I would just like to thank everyone involved in the club for supporting the team throughout this year because it’s been a very difficult year.

“We’re obviously gutted we couldn’t get the double but we’re happy to bring the league home to the fans. It’s been a long time and thanks for the fans for supporting us all year.”

State of Aviva pitch.

The former Manchester City academy star also hit out at the state of the Aviva pitch for the match. The Irish rugby team had played a Nations Cup game against Scotland the day before.

“It’s a joke anyways, the condition the pitch is in. To play a rugby match the night before the Cup final, when they’ve had all year to play the game, I don’t even want to talk about it, to be honest. The Cup final should have been finished a week ago, anyways. From that point of view, it’s madness.”

Rovers couldn’t retain the FAI Cup as extra-time goals from Seán Hoare and David McMillan, who scored a hat-trick, sealed a late 4-2 win for the Lilywhites.

Dave McMillan – hat-trick hero, man of the match – here's his third goal, the one that wrapped it up for @DundalkFC #RTESoccer pic.twitter.com/RkUXhYCco2 — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) December 6, 2020

Rovers beat Dundalk in the same match on penalties last year, ending a 32-year FAI Cup wait for the club. However, Byrne didn’t see this match going all the way to spot-kicks, like it did in 2019.

“In the back of my head I didn’t think it was going to go to penalties, I thought someone was going to win it because it was open and both teams were going for it.

“They got the goals and well deserved, they’re a good team and they have some unbelievable players that can hurt you at any moment. The club will be back stronger next year.”

Missing the fans

The 2019 FAI Cup final was played in front of 33,111 fans, and Byrne felt this year’s showpiece didn’t have that cup final feel.

“It is strange, even the build-up to the game,” he said.

“Last year you were walking out at the Aviva Stadium, 40,000 people there, family, friends. You’re coming into the dressing room and you’re like a boxer getting ready to go into war.

“It didn’t have that cup final feel, the 40,000 of last year. Take nothing away from it, we obviously wanted to win, we wanted to bring the trophy home for the club.

“It does go to show, even with Dundalk celebrating there, that football is nothing without fans and hopefully we get them back soon.”

