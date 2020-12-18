The Shamrock Rovers midfielder starred for the club this season, contributing nine goals and three assists in 17 league games.

It’s been a fantastic year for Jack Byrne, having already been named PFAI Player of the Year for the second year-in-a-row. There was even more good news today as he was voted 2020 SSE Airtricity/SWAI Personality of the Year.

Jack Byrne Personality of the Year.

The Irish international led Rovers to their first SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title since 2011. However, Rovers did but fall short of the double, losing 4-2 to Dundalk in the FAI Cup final.

Byrne is believed to be weighing up his options, with a number of English clubs interested in the Shamrock Rovers midfielder. There is also interest from Apoel FC in Cyprus. This would lead to an unlikely reunion with former Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy.

Jack Byrne of Shamrock Rovers has been voted the SSE Airtricity/SWAI Personality of the Year for 2020. Jack topped the voting among the members of the Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland, with his Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley finishing in second place. pic.twitter.com/8afM0gcCYw — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) December 18, 2020

Speaking after winning the award, Byrne said: “It’s been a strange year for everyone but in many ways it’s been one of my best football years so far, so I’m really happy.

“The club as a whole deserves a lot of credit, but I think the manager has been unbelievable over the last couple of years. It’s a really special time at the club and I just hope the fans can come back soon, and I’m sure it will be packed out every week.”

International Cap.

Byrne has also become more involved with the Irish set-up this year and has won four international caps to date.

“The last two years I’ve been in nearly every squad, bar one or two, and it’s been a dream. That’s what you want to do growing up, it’s the pinnacle to play for your country. I’m fortunate that I’ve played four times in two years, and I don’t want it to be just four.

“I want to kick on and play many more times, but that’s not up to me. I can only control what’s in my control, and that’s to go out and play well, stay fit, hopefully, and try and kick on and get into more squads.”

Future.

Bryne wouldn’t get drawn too much into his future but didn’t rule out staying at the League of Ireland champions.

“I don’t know and that’s the God’s honest truth. I’m away now for a week. I’m taking a week or 10 days off and get all the options on the table and sit down. I won’t exclude Shamrock Rovers, of course I won’t, as they’ve been so good to me over the last two years. I’ll sit down with my family and know everything that’s on the table. I’ll make a decision that’s best for me, my family, and my football.”

Goalkeeper of the year award went to Byrne’s Rovers teammate Alan Mannus while the Special Merit award went to Conan Byrne. The former St Patrick’s Athletic and Shelbourne player raised more than €13,000 for the Irish Cancer Society in a marathon walk to every League of Ireland ground in Dublin.

Read More About: Jack Byrne, loi premier division, Shamrock Rovers