Jack Byrne & Mick McCarthy could face tough task at unstable APOEL

APOEL are not a stable club, having had 13 managers in the last six years.

Jack Bryne completed his move to Mick McCarthy’s APOEL FC this week.

The Republic of Ireland international signed a two and a half year deal with the Cypriot side, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023.

It is a big move for Byrne who, before his switch to Shamrock Rovers, had previously struggled to make an impact since leaving Manchester City. This included spells at Wigan Athletic, Oldham Athletic and Kilmarnock.

APOEL FC.

APOEL are the most successful team in Cypriot league history and won seven First Division titles in succession between 2012/13 and 2018/19.

They famously got to the quarter-finals of the Champions League beating Lyon 4-3 on penalties in the last 16. Subsequently, they lost 8-2 to Real Madrid which brought an end to a memorable campaign.

Since then, they have competed in the group stages of Europe’s premier competition twice, in 2014/15 and 2017/18. They failed to qualify for the last 16 on both occasions.

The Cypriot side have also been a Europa League regular in recent seasons.

APOEL are still officially reigning champions of the league as the 2019/20 season was suspended due to the coronavirus. They were in 3rd position at the time of the suspension.

However, the Cyrpiot club have made a poor start to this campaign. They currently lie in 11th place, four points above the relegation zone and eight adrift of the top six.

Finishing in that top six would mean they would compete in play-offs for a spot in Europe next season.

APOEL have qualified for Europe every year since 2001, and failure to make it into any UEFA competition for next season would be detrimental to the club.

Recent form.

Byrne joins McCarthy’s side at a critical stage of the season. Despite getting a couple of wins early in his reign, APOEL have lost four in a row including a 2-1 defeat away to Doxa on Tuesday night.

Byrne was named on the bench for that game against Doxa, coming on with five minutes to go. The Dubliner is expected to be more involved when APOEL host Ermis on Saturday.

For McCarthy, it is already looking like a must-win game in order to save the 61-year-old’s job.

While that may seem extreme, on 6th January 2015, APOEL parted company with manager Giorgos Donisby after a poor run of performances and results. Since then, and nearly six years to the day, they have had 13 different managers. Yes, 13.

Their last three, Thomas Doll, Kåre Ingebrigtsen and Marinos Ouzounidis were given 18, 11 and 16 games in charge respectively.

So, despite McCarthy having only overseen eight games as manager to date, he could soon be under pressure for his job.

Mick McCarthy.

McCarthy was announced as manager of APOEL at the start of November.

Speaking to Talksport about the move, McCarthy said: “I wanted to get back to work. I wanted to get back coaching and managing, so I’m delighted to be here.”

“The training ground was clinically clean. The place is amazing; a £4million swimming pool, a huge big job, and the dressing room and pitches are great.

“Everything about the place is top class. It’s like walking into a Championship club and I’d imagine some Premier League clubs would be delighted to have this facility.”

This is McCarthy’s sixth job in management after being in charge of Millwall, Sunderland, Wolves and Ipswich Town. He also enjoyed two spells with the Republic of Ireland.

During his previous club management roles, McCarthy has spent at least three years at each of his teams. His shortest tenure at Sunderland lasted 147 games.

With APOEL’s reputation, the former Millwall manager will not be afforded the same amount of time.

This is his first role outside the UK and Ireland and he could hardly have picked a club with more scrutiny locally.

Managers with similar experience to McCarthy have struggled when moving outside of British football. Alan Pardew, Alex McLeish and David Moyes have all failed to make an impact during brief spells abroad.

However, Steve McClaren did win the Eredivisie league title with FC Twente in 2009/10. Although, he did have a less successful second spell in charge of the Dutch club.

It remains to be seen how McCarthy will get on at APOEL, but you do get the sense that the former Ireland captain doesn’t have long to implement his own identity on the Cypriot champions.

Jack Byrne.

Byrne resurrected his career at Shamrock Rovers, joining the Dublin club for the start of the 2019 season.

In just two years, he won the FAI Cup and League of Ireland Premier Division title. He was also voted PFAI Players’ Player of the Year in both seasons.

Stephen Bradley has been in charge of Rovers since 2016 and the stability afforded to Bradley allowed him to build a style of play and team around Byrne. This was a major contributor to his 17 goals in 49 appearances for the club.

With APOEL’s strategy of hiring and firing, it may be difficult seeing Byrne getting the same luxuries afforded to him at Rovers.

Shamrock Rovers 3-2 Dundalk – Jack Byrne curls a sublime effort home from the edge of the box to put Rovers in front #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/j6MzI0fOWF — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 28, 2020

While the move is a big step-up for the Dubliner, the dream of playing Champions League group-stage football may have to be put on hold if APOEL’s run of results continues.

Byrne has earned four international caps to date, with McCarthy giving him his full debut. It is imperative that the St. Kevin’s Boys graduate has regular first-team football.

He will need to hit the ground running when he makes his likely first start on Saturday.

The former Manchester City academy star did have a spell outside of the UK and Ireland when he made 27 appearances on loan at Dutch side SC Cambuur.

Byrne will potentially need to draw on all that experience so he can make an immediate impact to save his manager’s job.

Jack Byrne at APOEL.

It’s believed that there were Championship and Scottish Premiership sides interested in signing the midfielder in January. Therefore, Byrne has to be applauded for taking the plunge and moving to Cyprus.

However, you do fear that he may have backed the wrong horse with McCarthy and APOEL. The Yorkshire man’s lack of club experience outside of the English leagues combined with APOEL’s record of firing managers put Byrne’s move in the risky category.

Results will have to improve immediately in order to ease the pressure already building on McCarthy. After that, it will be up to Byrne to establish himself in the starting line-up and start building a career for himself.

So long as McCarthy is in charge, one would think Byrne will be given the time.

But, if the former Republic of Ireland manager was to go, Byrne could potentially be left out in the cold.

Yet, he does have the talent to make it work in Cyprus, regardless of whom his manager is.

What is certain, is that Byrne’s time with APOEL will be worth following for Ireland fans.

