Roy Keane and Gary Neville lead ITV punditry team for Euro 2020

ITV have announced in their punditry team for Euro 2020, which gets underway on June 11, and it includes Roy Keane and Gary Neville.

Keane and Neville are key members of Sky Sports’ coverage throughout the Premier League season but have previously worked for the British terrestrial station on ITV’s coverage of major tournaments. Ian Wright is among the pundits who will join the pair on ITV this summer.

ITV Sport announced their Euro 2020 pundits on Monday with a number of familiar faces part of their coverage.

The two former Manchester United players Keane and Neville will be joined by fellow Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness. Ashley Cole, Ian Wright and Patrick Vieira are also on the team.

ITV’s Euro 2020 presenters are Mark Pougatch, Seema Jaswal and Reshmin Chowdhury.

Sam Matterface will be ITV’s commentator for England games after taking over the role from Clive Tyldesley last year.

However, Tyldesley will still be involved in the station’s Euro 2020 coverage. Co-commentators include former players’ Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist and John Hartson.

UK TV channels broadcasting the tournament.

In Ireland, RTÉ will broadcast every game, but in the UK, ITV and BBC will share coverage of the tournament.

The two terrestrial channels will split coverage of England’s games before both broadcasters show the final on their respective channels.

ITV have secured live coverage of two of England’s three group games – against Scotland and Czech Republic.

ITV’s Director of Sport Niall Sloane said he was delighted to announce the all-star Euro 2020 line-up.

“Euro 2020 is a tournament unlike any other and ITV has brought together a uniquely talented team from across football that will offer viewers and fans compelling insight and entertainment we hope will enrich their enjoyment of what promises to be a very special few weeks,” Sloane told ITV’s website.

“Our live coverage, highlights shows, podcasts, online and social media content, will capture all the action and all the talking points, so fans and viewers can immerse themselves in everything the tournament has to offer throughout Euro 2020 on ITV.”

