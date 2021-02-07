Ipswich manager Paul Lambert delighted to have Troy Parrott on board

“If he progresses the way I think he will then Tottenham could have a very good player on their hands.”

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is delighted to have Troy Parrott at the club and has talked up the 19-year-old’s potential.

Lambert was speaking after his side’s 2-0 win over Blackpool on Saturday. Parrott started the game and played 70 minutes on his debut, with fellow Irishman Alan Judge getting on the scoresheet.

“Some of the football was good and Parrott did really well upfront,” Lambert told the club’s website.

“He showed some excellent movement and footwork.

“If he progresses the way I think he will then Tottenham could have a very good player on their hands.”

The Irish striker endured a tough loan spell at Championship side Millwall which was ended last week.

Tottenham decided to send Parrott on loan again, this time to the League One side.

“Then Luke Matheson was also excellent,” Lambert said of the Ipswich’s other debutant.

“He doesn’t look old enough to ride a scooter but he is a diamond of a kid.

“He got better as the game went on and did a really good job for us today. I’m really pleased with how the pair performed.”

Alan Judge, now 32, scored the first goal for the Tractor Boys and spoke after the game.

“It’s nice to get on the score sheet of course,” he said.

“The amount of space I had took me by surprise to be honest but I was pleased with the finish.

“We saw the game out well and could have had a couple more really.

“I know fans will be sick of hearing this and that, so we’ll just take this result as a good one and do our best and work hard in the next one.”

