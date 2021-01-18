Inter Milan set to change name and badge

“A new crest is also set to be unveiled, with the design coming after Juventus made waves when they opted to change their badge in 2017.”

According to Italian football reports, Inter Milan are set to change both their name and badge to ‘bring them into the 21st century’.

Club Internazionale Milano will become the shortened name ‘Inter Milano’ in March, with the Nerazzurri also introducing a new badge.

The letters I and M are the basis of the new design.

Inter Milano.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claim the Serie A giants will switch from Football Club Internazionale Milano to simply Inter Milano.

The report adds that the move is designed to modernise the club as well as reflect a closer connection with the city.

The change is said to be planned for March 9, which is exactly 113 years after the club was founded back in 1908.

New logo.

A new crest is also set to be unveiled, with the design coming after Juventus made waves when they opted to change their badge in 2017.

The aim is to attract new global sponsors, similar to their rivals, as the cash-strapped Italian side look for ways to raise funds.

The club’s main sponsor is changing from tyre brand Pirelli to Evergrande. There has also been unrest at the club due to unpaid wages.

The Serie A side are currently in a dispute with David Beckham’s Inter Miami, claiming “Inter” is predominantly recognised with them and should therefore not be re-used.

Internazionale have sued the MLS for trademark infringement.

Negative reaction

There has been a negative reaction to the news in Italy.

Football journalist, Steve Mitchell tweeted: “From March #Inter will no longer be called “Internazionale” but will be referred to as “Inter Milano” with a new badge to boot which has gone down like a lead balloon with the tifosi.”

From March #Inter will no longer be called "Internazionale" but will be referred to as "Inter Milano" with a new badge to boot which has gone down like a lead balloon with the tifosi. pic.twitter.com/PX64RVsJOd — Steve Mitchell (@barafundler) January 18, 2021

