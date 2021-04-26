“I once managed to make Jurgen Klopp angry. Like, really angry.”

Ilkay Gundogan has revealed what Jurgen Klopp said to him during a training ground row, when the two were together at Borussia Dortmund.

Gundogan worked under Klopp at Dortmund between 2011 and 2015.

Gundogan on Klopp row.

During his time at Dortmund, the 30-year-old enjoyed some great success under the German manager, winning the Bundesliga and the German Cup (DFB-Pokal).

They also reached the 2013 Champions League final where they were beaten by arch-rivals Bayern Munich.

Under Klopp, Dortmund had a rule that players had to inform the club doctor if they had any niggles before training so the club could avoid injuries.

However, when the Manchester City midfielder had a tight hamstring one day, he decided not to tell the doctor.

“It was in my second season at Dortmund. We were trailing in the Bundesliga, but we had a shot at the Champions League.

“An hour before training, just to be sure, I asked the doctor to take a look at my hamstring.

“Jurgen came in and he was not happy. I was trying to find a way out of it, even though I knew I was wrong.

“Jurgen kept saying that we couldn’t take any risks. I kept saying that I could train.

Klopp anger.

“And then he snapped. You know when he gets these intense eyes and grits his teeth?

“He gave me that look and shouted, ‘do whatever the f**k you want to do!’ Then he slammed the door behind him.

Nevertheless, the pair would make up shortly after.

“About half an hour later, I put my boots on and walked on to the pitch. Jurgen came up next to me. I was expecting a lecture, but he put his arm around me,” Gundogan added.

