Ian Wright pays subtle tribute to rapper DMX on Match of the Day

Ian Wright paid a subtle tribute to rapper DMX live on Saturday night’s Match of the Day. DMX passed away at the age of just 50 on Friday, after suffering a heart attack.

There have been many social media tributes over the last 48 hours in memory of the rapper named Earl Simmons.

DMX was behind the Hip Hop hits ‘X Gon’ Give It To Ya’, ‘Party Up’ and ‘Ruff Ryders’ Anthem’ and he achieved huge success in the late 1990s and early 2000s, topping the US charts.

Match of the Day viewers spotted the subtle tribute from former Arsenal striker Ian Wright when he was discussing Leeds United’s 2-1 victory away to Manchester City.

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker spoke about the game’s statistics before asking Wright for his thoughts.

“It’s the least possession they’ve enjoyed in any game this season,” Lineker said.

“Fewest shots they’ve managed in any game this season and fewest touches in the opposition box that they’ve had any in any game this season.

“But they beat the champions-elect. How?”

“They stopped them, dropped them, opened up the shop on them, to be honest,” Wright replied.

A DMX tribute on MOTD. Protect Ian Wright at all costs. pic.twitter.com/VwWsrVItOf — VERSUS (@vsrsus) April 10, 2021

“Nice tribute,” Lineker responded immediately, before Wright said: “You like that? They went down to 10 men and after that, it was a defensive masterclass.”

Wright was referring to DMX’s Ruff Ryders’ song which opens with the lyrics: “Stop, drop, shut ’em down, open up shop.”

The tweet has over 20,000 likes so far, showing just how popular the rapper was.

As well as many top hits, he also starred in a number of movies including Romeo Must Die, Exit Wounds and Top Five.

