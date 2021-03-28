Ian Harte identifies major difference between his Ireland team and Stephen Kenny’s side

“The difference is when we played and put the green shirt on we would give everything for the cause!!!”

Ian Harte has identified the major difference between his Ireland team and Stephen Kenny’s side following their 1-0 home defeat to Luxembourg.

Harte was speaking after Ireland suffered one of their most embarrassing competitive results – losing to a team ranked 98th in the Fifa World Rankings.

The ex-Ireland international scored 12 goals and earned 64 caps for his country between 1997 and 2007.

His highlight was playing for Ireland at the 2002 Fifa World Cup where Mick McCarthy’s men were beaten in a penalty shootout by Spain in the knockout stages.

Harte also enjoyed an illustrious career in England, making 272 appearances for Leeds United during nine years at Elland Road.

The former left-back didn’t hold back when it was put to him by a Twitter user that Saturday night’s result was down to mismanagement from the FAI in letting younger players get lost in the English football system. Harte pointed to his own career, which saw him leave Ireland at a young age and he didn’t feel that was an acceptable excuse for Saturday night’s result. I disagree with you brian. I left Ireland at age 15/16 like most others who played in the same Irish team as me. The difference is when we played and put the green shirt on we would give everything for the cause!!! Things need to change quick https://t.co/SAHY9zPhyI — Ian Harte (@ianharte23) March 27, 2021 “I disagree with you Brian. I left Ireland at age 15/16 like most others who played in the same Irish team as me,” he tweeted. “The difference is when we played and put the green shirt on we would give everything for the cause!!! Things need to change quick.”

Ireland suffered their second consecutive World Cup qualifier defeat after losing away to Serbia in midweek, leaving them bottom of Group A with six matches left. The pressure is already mounting on Stephen Kenny and Harte was not happy with the result. The 43-year-old offered his opinion on Ireland’s result by asking “if we can’t win this game what chance have we got?”.

