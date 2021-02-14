Harry Maguire very unhappy with VAR after penalty is overturned

Share and Enjoy !

“I was so certain it was a penalty. I don’t understand why he’s been sent to check it.”

Harry Maguire was very unhappy with the decision not to be awarded a penalty as Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by West Brom at the Hawthorns.

The decision initially was to give a penalty to United – after Maguire went down in the box following a tangle with Semi Ajayi – but it was subsequently overturned after a VAR review.

Harry Maguire

While VAR was only looking at the foul, it appeared that the England international was offside anyway.

However, the 27-year-old told Sky Sports that he was certain it should have been a penalty.

“I was so certain it was a penalty. I don’t understand why he’s been sent to check it,” Maguire said.

“I’m goalside of the defender, I feel a touch on my shoulder, he’s pulling me back, and then I feel a clip on my heels as well.

"I was so certain it was a penalty. It seems the decisions at the moment are going against us" Harry Maguire 𝖜𝖆𝖘 𝖓𝖔𝖙 happy with the big decisions at the Hawthorns pic.twitter.com/6KKPq34zzp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 14, 2021

“It was minimal, but it’s a penalty, especially after the referee points to the spot you think there’s no chance it’s getting overturned.

“I was so confident it was going to be given, but it seems like the decisions at the moment are going against us.

“We can’t be relying on VAR though, we huffed and puffed and have to improve.”

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire drops to his knees at full-time after having his late header saved onto the woodwork! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/H2ZIdi0TYa — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 14, 2021

Foul

Maguire was also not happy with the decision not to give a foul for West Brom’s opener but feels United will regret not taking the chances they created.

“We created enough to win the game, the goal for me is a foul, but at the end, we huffed and puffed and it’s a great save from Sam,” Maguire continued.

“We’d dominated the game, we can do more but it’s disappointing. It was a tough start to concede so early, I think it’s a foul for the goal.

“But, we showed a good reaction and sometimes played a bit too slow, but had a good tempo in the second half and on another day score two or three goals.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Harry Maguire, Manchester United