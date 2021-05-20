“What’s the f**king point, man?”

Video footage has emerged of Harry Kane appearing to show his discontent during Tottenham’s home defeat to Aston Villa.

Spurs lost the game 2-1, despite going 1-0 up, thanks to a Sergio Reguilon own goal and Ollie Watkins scoring for Villa.

Harry Kane video footage of Tottenham frustration.

Video footage has now emerged of Tottenham’s star striker appearing to vent his frustration after a missed chance.

The clip zooms in to Kane who seems to mutter: “What’s the f**king point, man?”

You can watch it by clicking here or below.

Harry Kane Tottenham video.

It adds another layer to the Kane Tottenham transfer saga which looks set to rumble on over the coming weeks.

Sky Sports reported on Tuesday evening that the England captain had formally told his club that he wanted to leave this summer.

With his preference for staying in the Premier League, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea all made contact with the player’s representatives.

Kane is believed to want his future resolved before playing for England at Euro 2020 this summer.

Spurs are now making enquiries about replacing their star striker, implying they are preparing for life without Kane at the club.

Despite enquiring about possible replacements, a Tottenham spokesperson told Sky Sports that the club is only focusing on finishing the season well.

“We have a season to finish and we want to finish it as strongly as possible. That’s all we are focused on.”

Harry Kane Gary Neville interview.

Kane spoke to Gary Neville’s YouTube show, ‘The Overlap’ with Neville asking the Premier League joint-top goalscorer this season whether he might be at a crossroads with Tottenham.

“I think so. I think it’s definitely a conversation to be had with the club,” Kane said. “Yeah, like you say, I want to be playing in the biggest games… I hope that we can have that conversation.” “I’m sure that [Daniel Levy] will want to set out the plan of where he sees it but ultimately it’s going to be down to me and how I feel and what’s going to be the best for me and my career this moment in time.”

