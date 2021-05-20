“I want to be playing in the biggest games.”

Harry Kane has told Gary Neville that he wants to have a “conversation” about his future with Tottenham at the end of the season.

Earlier this week, Sky Sports reported that Kane had told the club he wanted to leave before Euro 2020 gets underway next month. Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are all believed to have spoken to his representatives, expressing their interest.

Harry Kane to Gary Neville on Tottenham future.

The England captain spoke to Gary Neville’s YouTube show, ‘The Overlap’ and said he doesn’t want to have any regrets when he finishes his football career.

“I don’t want to come to the end of my career and have any regrets. I want to be the best I can be,” Kane told Neville.

“I never said I’d stay at Spurs for the rest of my career and I’ve never said I’d leave Spurs.

“People might say, ‘he’s desperate for trophies, he needs trophies’, but I still feel like I’ve still got almost another career to play.

“I’ve got seven, eight years, kind of what I’ve already had in the Premier League. So I’m not rushing anything, I’m not desperate to do anything.”

“I want to be playing in the biggest games. This season, I’m watching the Champions League and the English teams doing amazing, and they’re the games I want to be involved in.

“It’s a moment in my career where I have to reflect and see where I’m at. Ultimately it’s going to be down to me, how I feel and what’s going to be the best for me and my career.”

Daniel Levy and Tottenham.

Neville asked the Premier League joint-top goalscorer this season whether he might be at a crossroads with Tottenham.

“I think so. I think it’s definitely a conversation to be had with the club,” Kane continued.

“Yeah, like you say, I want to be playing in the biggest games… I hope that we can have that conversation.

“I’m sure that [Daniel Levy] will want to set out the plan of where he sees it but ultimately it’s going to be down to me and how I feel and what’s going to be the best for me and my career this moment in time.”

Harry Kane on wanting to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The 27-year-old also spoke about how he wants to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s numbers of goals per season, while also winning trophies.

“I’ve still got so much more to give. I can produce better numbers than I’m producing at the moment,” Kane added.

“I’m not afraid to say, ‘I want to be the best’. I want to try and get on the level Ronaldo and Messi got to.

“That’s my ultimate goal – to be winning trophies season in, season out, scoring 50, 60, 70 goals season in, season out.”

