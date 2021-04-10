Tottenham Hotspur currently lie seventh in the league table, three points off a Champions League spot with eight games remaining.

According to a report, Harry Kane is expected to push for a transfer away from North London if Tottenham fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Summer move.

As reported by The Athletic, Harry Kane is running out of patience at Tottenham’s lack of major trophies and will push for a transfer this summer if they fail to secure Champions League qualification.

However, the England captain is not expected to make a decision on his club future until after this summer’s European Championship.

Tottenham currently lie seventh in the league table, three points off a Champions League spot with eight games remaining.

Tottenham contract.

During the summer of 2018, Kane signed a six-year-deal under Pochettino which keeps him contracted to the club until June 2024 and it’s expected Daniel Levy will not let Kane go unless there is a massive amount of money offered.

Kane went through the Tottenham academy and enjoyed loan spells at Leyton Orient, Milwall, Norwich City and Leicester City.

The England striker has previously spoken about his ambitions to Sky Sports last year, insisting he is an “ambitious player”.

Kane quotes.

“I love Spurs, I’ll always love Spurs. But it’s one of those things, I’ve always said if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I’m not someone to just stay there for the sake of it,” Kane told Jamie Redknapp.

“I’m an ambitious player. I want to improve, I want to get better, I want to become one of the top, top players.

“It all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team. So it’s not a definite I’m going to stay there forever, but it’s not a no either.”

Read More About: harry kane, tottenham