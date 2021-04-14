“He’s a football man and I have spoken with him about returning to management.”

Graeme Souness revealed that Roy Keane is “desperate” to return to football management. He also said he finds the Irishman “very funny” and “enjoys his company.”

Keane and Souness work alongside each other as pundits on Sky Sports. While Souness is happy to do punditry full-time, Keane has not hidden that he wants to return to the dugout.

The former Manchester United captain, who has been linked with the vacant manager’s position at Celtic, has not managed a club since leaving Ipswich Town in 2011.

Between 2013 and 2018, he was Republic of Ireland assistant manager under Martin O’Neill and was briefly his assistant at Nottingham Forest in 2019.

Keane also had a brief spell as Aston Villa assistant coach in 2014. According to Souness, the Cork-native is very keen on a return to management.

Graeme Souness on Roy Keane.

Souness said he would love to see Keane go back into management, particularly if he was to become Celtic manager and go up against Steven Gerrard at Rangers.

“He is desperate to get back,” Souness told OTB AM.

“He’s a football man and I have spoken with him about returning to management. He is very keen to do that.

“Can you imagine how good it would have been if it was Roy Keane vs Steven Gerrard in Glasgow?

“All of a sudden, it wouldn’t just be Scotland, Ireland and a wee bit of England talking about Scottish football, the world would be talking about it.

“It would have been great for Scottish football.”

Graeme Souness: I find Roy Keane very funny.

Souness also revealed that he lives near the former Man United captain and finds his “humour very funny”.

“I know Roy, we live near each other in Cheshire and I’ve waved to him a few times when he’s been out walking his dog,” Souness added.

“I enjoy his company, he is very funny and I find his humour very funny.

“I can’t hide my feelings. I’d be a very poor poker player, Roy would be hopeless at it too.”

Roy Keane’s clash with Jamie Redknapp.

Keane’s punditry made headlines last weekend after he clashed with Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports’ Premier League coverage of Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-1 defeat to Man United.

The Irishman defended Jose Mourinho’s management of Spurs.

“There is a softness in this Spurs team,” Keane said.

“Yeah Jamie, they got to the Champions League final the year before (Jose Mourinho arrived) but they were lucky to get to that final.

“Also, getting to the final is like being top of the league in November. They got to the final but they got beaten in the final.

“What are we sitting here talking about Mourinho for? If you’re trying to get to a final, the whole point about it is winning the bloody thing.

“And when Mourinho leaves, there will still be softness to this Spurs team. That’s down to the players.”

