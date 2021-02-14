Share and Enjoy !

“Right now they’re just sort of mid-table and appear to be going nowhere.”

Graeme Souness gave his brutal assessment of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, saying he doesn’t pay much attention to them and that the Gunners “appear to be going nowhere.” The Sky Sports pundit said the Gunners are now a “mid-table” team.

Souness, speaking ahead of Arsenal’s match against Leeds United on Sunday at the Emirates, gave a damning verdict of Arteta’s side.

The former Liverpool midfielder was asked on Sky Sports to describe the current situation at Arsenal.

“I’m not sure because I don’t pay a lot of attention to them,” Souness replied.

“I think that says everything. Arsenal, one of the big clubs historically, you’re always interested.

The Sky Sports pundit said that Arsenal are a club that should be challenging for domestic and European titles. But he feels that they are now slipping into mid-table obscurity.

“Champions League games in midweek, challenging for the Premier League, and right now they’re just sort of mid-table and appear to be going nowhere,” Souness continued.

“That’s how I’d describe them right now, and I think it’s upsetting for Arsenal supporters.

“I don’t see any uplift since the new manager, I don’t see any obvious improvement.

“We talk about giving managers time, I think he’s obviously got some credit in the bank because of winning the FA Cup.

“But right now Arsenal for me are just treading water.

“They don’t appear to be going one way or the other and I think unless there’s a real change in form they’ll be a mid-table team.”

🗣"I'm not sure as I don't pay a lot of attention to them" Graeme Souness when asked to sum Arsenal's season up so far in the Premier League pic.twitter.com/bOeKgLNxP0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 14, 2021

Speaking ahead of the Leeds fixture, Arteta admitted that his side have lost their ruthless streak.

“We are lacking ruthlessness, at the moment, because we gave a goal away, and we gave another two big chances away ourselves against Villa,” the Arsenal coach told Sky Sports.

“We gave the game away against Wolves and had the chances to put the game to bed. Even when you make a mistake you have to try and correct it and be ruthless in the opponent’s box, and we didn’t do that either.

“So then you’re not going to win football matches.”

