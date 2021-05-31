“I’ve got to bring Gary Neville into this.”

Gary Neville had a quick response to a David James Euro 2004 story, where the former England goalkeeper said Neville was doing “his head in”.

England were beaten at the quarter-final stage of the tournament, with eventual finalists Portugal knocking them out on penalties.

David James on Gary Neville Euro 2004.

The ex-Premier League shot-stopper revealed that the defender was shouting at him ahead of the penalty shootout against their opponents, saying it did not help him prepare for spot-kicks.

“As soon as it went to penalties I was watching David de Gea when it went to the huddle, James told talkSPORT.

“I said to myself: ‘He’s not confident’. He didn’t look confident.

“I’ve got to bring Gary Neville into this.

“Euro 2004 I was getting prepared, Gary Neville was just following me around going: ‘You can do it. You’re the best. You’re the best.’ Doing my head in.

“I was trying to be composed, so I looked at Darius Vassell and said: ‘He’s doing my head in’. Darius missed.

“Pogba was doing it to David de Gea and I was thinking: ‘Please don’t be doing what Gary Neville did.'”

However, the Sky Sports pundit seemed didn’t seem to agree with James’ version of events, tweeting a reply using the confused emoji.

David James on Euro 2004 penalty shootout comparison to David DeGea.

England were ultimately beaten 6-5 on penalties by Portugal, after playing out a 2-2 draw.

With underdogs Greece going on to win the tournament, it was definitely a missed opportunity for Sven Goran Eriksson’s side given the squad England had at the time.

With Paul Pogba going up to DeGea beforehand, it brought back painful memories for James about 2004.

However, Man United’s defeat on penalties was even more frustrating, as Villarreal scored 11 spot-kicks-in-a-row to win the shootout 11-10, after the United goalkeeper’s penalty was saved by his opposite number.

