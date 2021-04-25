Gary Neville warns that the European Super League owners ‘will be back’

“This lot are not going away, but they need to be stopped.”

Gary Neville says the UK Government must stop the “attempted murder” of English football by the owners of the ‘Big Six’ clubs.

Neville was speaking at the end of a week that saw 12 European clubs attempt to form a European Super League, a closed breakaway league with guaranteed income and no promotion or relegation.

The tournament was designed to supplant the Champions League, but all English clubs pulled out less than 48 hours after he was announced.

Gary Neville on the European Super League.

On Sunday, Neville has warned that the ‘Big Six’ owners will “regroup” again to launch another attempted breakaway.

The former Manchester United defender pleaded to the Government to use their power and pass legislation that will prevent any future attempt.

“The scary thing is that these people are regrouping back at base, they are not going away,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“There has to be legislation passed through the Government. The Government are the only people who can stop this.

🗣️"They now have an army against them" One week on from the news breaking – @GNev2 reflects seven days of European Super League chaos pic.twitter.com/wiNXA0wtxf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 25, 2021

“It’s such an interesting system in this country that 20 or 30 years ago we put the power of English football into the hands of the owners of the biggest clubs.

“That’s what we did but we are going to have to take it off them. And the only people who can do that are government and it has to happen now more than ever.”

“This lot need to be stopped. The ultimate long game is to get the owners out of the clubs. There’s no doubt about that.

“But in the short-term there has to be some protection put in place to ensure that they can’t go and do what they want with football. Because they want to take it away.

“They want to maximise the revenue at the expense of football fans and fair and equal competition. That is something that can’t happen.”

Gary Neville: The owners of the European Super League will be back.

The 46-year-old referenced some of the “severe” phrases he used last week and stood by them when speaking on Sunday, also arguing that apologies just aren’t good enough any more.

“Last week, and it was severe language, I called it an attempted murder of English football,” Neville added.

“And ‘sorry’ doesn’t wash. It has gone past sorry because it is twice that they have done it. If you were sorry the first time with ‘Big Picture’ you wouldn’t have brought this back.

“Real Madrid’s Perez and Laporte at Barcelona, from two of the world biggest clubs, have told us ‘we are coming back’.

“This lot are not going away, but they need to be stopped.”

