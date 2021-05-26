“What’s the difference between Harry Kane media rollout and any Pogba talk of leaving?”

Gary Neville has explained the difference between his Harry Kane interview and the Paul Pogba situation from earlier this season.

Neville came under-fire on social media for conducting the Kane interview after Sky reported last week he had told Tottenham he wanted to leave this summer.

Gary Neville speaks about his Harry Kane interview.

The former Manchester United defender spoke about his Kane interview on Sky Sports’ Premier League final day coverage.

“In that interview with me, he never said that he wanted to leave Tottenham. I don’t know what part of the interview people think he said that,” Neville explained to presenter Dave Jones.

“He said ‘there was a conversation to be had and the chairman, to be fair to him, wants to accept a bid for him’.

“He never said that ‘he wanted to leave’. I think he’s at a point in his career where it’s a reflection point. It’s the same for Tottenham also.”

Gary Neville explains difference between Harry Kane interview and Paul Pogba situation.

The eight-time Premier League winner took to Twitter to respond to a question about what differences there were between the Kane interview and the Pogba situation from earlier in the season, when his agent suggested that the Frenchman’s Old Trafford spell was effectively over.

A Twitter user asked: “What’s the difference between Harry Kane media rollout and any Pogba talk of leaving?”

“Harry Kane spoke and didn’t say he wanted to leave,” Neville replied.

“[Mino] Raiola does it mid season after a bad defeat to undermine the club.”

‘The Overlap’ interview.

The England captain’s interview with Neville on ‘The Overlap‘ has almost a million views on YouTube.

The Sky Sports pundit asked the Premier League top goalscorer this season whether he might be at a crossroads with Tottenham.

“I think so. I think it’s definitely a conversation to be had with the club,” Kane replied.

“Yeah, like you say, I want to be playing in the biggest games… I hope that we can have that conversation.

“I’m sure that [Daniel Levy] will want to set out the plan of where he sees it but ultimately it’s going to be down to me and how I feel and what’s going to be the best for me and my career this moment in time.”

