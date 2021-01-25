Gary Lineker slams Chelsea over decision to sack Frank Lampard

“Patience being a virtue is seldom recognised in this sport. They never learn.”

Gary Lineker believes Chelsea will “never learn” after sacking Frank Lampard after just 18 months in charge.

Lineker took to Twitter to vent his frustration at Chelsea’s decision to part company with Lampard.

Gary Lineker criticises Chelsea over the decision to sack Lampard.

The Match of the Day presenter called the decision “utterly ludicrous” and bemoaned the fact that patience is no longer a virtue in football.

“Reports that Frank Lampard will be sacked by Chelsea today,” Lineker tweeted.

“Utterly ludicrous after his first bad run. It was always going to need time given so many new signings feeling their way into a new club.

“Patience being a virtue is seldom recognised in this sport. They never learn.”

Reports that Frank Lampard will be sacked by @ChelseaFC today. Utterly ludicrous after his first bad run. It was always going to need time given so many new signings feeling their way into a new club. Patience being a virtue is seldom recognised in this sport. They never learn. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 25, 2021

Alex Ferguson.

It was then put to Lineker about whether Alex Ferguson would get the required time necessary in modern football.

Ferguson took charge of Manchester United in 1986, succeeding Ron Atkinson.

However, the Scottish manager didn’t win his first trophy until the 1990 FA Cup, four years later.

“He’d have been out after 12/18 months in today’s game,” Linker replied.

Frank Lampard.

The club announced Frank Lampard’s sacking in a statement, saying that it was ‘difficult decision’, but ‘not one that the owner and the Board have taken lightly.’ Chelsea defeated Luton Town 3-1 in the FA Cup fourth-round tie at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, but it appears Lampard’s fate was sealed after their 2-0 Premier League defeat away to Leicester City. Since beating Leeds United 3-1 on December 5, the Blues have been on a bad run of form, winning just two Premier League matches. According to The Athletic, Chelsea are expected to replace Frank Lampard with Thomas Tuchel, the former PSG and Borussia Dortmund manager.

Read More About: Chelsea, frank lampard, gary lineker