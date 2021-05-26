“Sorry, I don’t speak about rubbish reporting.” Gareth Bale’s agent has responded to rumours that the Welsh captain will retire from football after Euro 2020 with a six-word statement. Jonathan Barnett was addressing a report, which included talk of Bale potentially switching sports to professional golf after this summer’s tournament. Gareth Bale’s agent response. Barnett released a statement to talkSPORT which said: “Sorry, I don’t speak about rubbish reporting.” A report from Spanish outlet ABC suggested that the Bale was looking to bring an end to his football career by walking away from his contract with Real Madrid.

The Spanish publication said that the 31-year-old had held discussions with his family and was willing to let a lot of his wages go in exchange for leaving his Madrid contract early.

The Southampton academy graduate earns a reported £600,000-a-week with the La Liga giants but was believed to be willing to accept a £300,000-a-week payoff.

Tottenham future.

Tottenham are looking to keep Bale for another season, after he scored 16 goals in all competitions during his second spell in North London.

This contribution was made despite Spurs having a poor season, and the Welsh forward falling out of favour with previous manager Jose Mourinho.

Bale has always referenced his agreement to return to the Spanish capital when his loan spell is ended, despite Daniel Levy being reportedly keen to extend his stay.

There was also the suggestion from ABC that Bale would now consider moving sports, into the world of professional golf.

"I'm not thinking about anything else other than Wales" Gareth Bale refuses to speak about his future and says it will be decided after #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/l7BbwSJyL2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 23, 2021

Gareth Bale Tottenham interview.

Tottenham’s number nine gave an interview to Sky Sports after his side’s 4-2 win away to Leicester City on the final day, with Bale himself getting on the scoresheet with a late brace.

“I know what I’m doing but it will just cause chaos if I say anything,” he told Sky.

“I am not thinking about anything, all I’m concentrating on now is obviously finishing this season off strong.

“We meet up straight away for the Euros and I’m not thinking about anything else other than Wales.”

