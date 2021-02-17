Gareth Bale nearing end of career according to his agent Jonathan Barnett

Share and Enjoy !

“He’s (coming) towards the end of his career.”

Gareth Bale is nearing the end of his career, according to claims made by his agent Jonathan Barnett.

Bale has not been playing regularly during his second spell at Tottenham Hotspur, leading to speculation that the Welshman could be heading back to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Jonathan Barnett.

Barnett – who was recently named the number one most powerful sports agent in the world, according to Forbes – has stated that the 31-year-old is heading towards the twilight of his football career.

The football agent also seemed to blame Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho for his client’s lack of Premier League minutes this season.

“He’s towards the end of his career so really, you have to ask Mourinho that,” Barnett said at the Financial Times’ Business of Football event when asked why Bale was not playing regularly.

“When they say, ‘What’s happened to him?’ – he’s won more trophies abroad than any British player in history.

“He’s done very well financially, and he has enough money for the rest of his life.

“He has a very good lifestyle, so that is what has happened to him.”

Gareth Bale.

Bale came through the Southampton academy, before joining Tottenham as a 17-year-old in 2007.

In 2013, he sealed a then world-record €100m move to the Bernabeu where he went on to win two La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

However, since his return to Spurs, he has only started two of his new side’s 22 Premier League games.

“With Gareth we always knew where he wanted to be,” Barnett continued.

“We knew he had the talent so when clubs came in, the first thing we did was look at the clubs that were there and the ones to progress his career.

“We chose Tottenham for clear reasons; the path to the first team and good coaching.

“We turned down two offers for more money at the time but we spoke with him, his parents and they listened to us and he ended up at Real Madrid.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: gareth bale, Real Madrid, tottenham