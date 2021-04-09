“I’ve had some opportunities that have come up in the last six weeks, two months, that have been flattering.”

Frank Lampard has revealed that he has had a number of managerial offers in his first interview since his Chelsea sacking.

Lampard was sacked in January after 18 months in charge with his side ninth in the Premier League table and into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The 42-year-old was replaced by Thomas Tuchel and since then, the Blues have improved to fifth in the table and sit one point off the Champions League places.

Nevertheless, the former Chelsea midfielder insisted his time in charge of the club was “incredible” and he was very “appreciative of the opportunity” to manage at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m absolutely appreciative of the opportunity I had to manage Chelsea,” Lampard said in a Q&A in aid of the Willow Foundation.

“It was an incredible time, everyone knows how I felt about the club. Football has consumed my life firstly as a player and then as a manager.

“Nobody wants to lose their job. But when you go into this career, it can happen, no matter how good you think you are.

“It’s given me a lot more time to be at home. It’s been great to be around the family.”

Lampard revealed he has received offers to manage elsewhere since leaving Chelsea but the right opportunity hasn’t come up yet.

“I’ve had some opportunities that have come up in the last six weeks, two months, that have been flattering, but not the right thing. They were not quite right,” he continued.

The former Chelsea manager also explained how big a loss he found fans not being at games.

“From the restart onwards, to the time I left, to not have fans… I absolutely missed them,” Lampard added.

“I knew as a player what it meant to me and I knew the effect it has on games. It all felt like the edge was taken off.

“When I read the headline about fans being back, it’s so exciting.”

