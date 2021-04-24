“I don’t need to explain what a binding contract is.”

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says the 12 clubs that signed up to the European Super League cannot simply withdraw due to the binding contracts that are in place.

Perez was speaking on Saturday after a week that saw the creation of the breakaway league before 10 of the 12 clubs involved announced that they were withdrawing from the new project.

Florentino Perez.

However, Perez has once again come out in a defiant mood, insisting that all the clubs have contracts in place which do not allow them to leave the Super League.

“I don’t need to explain what a binding contract is but effectively, the clubs cannot leave,” Perez told Spanish newspaper AS on Saturday.

“Some of them, due to pressure, have said they’re leaving. But this project, or one very similar, will move forward and I hope very soon.”

JPMorgan.

JPMorgan, who had provided a €3.5 billion grant to the founding clubs, said it had “misjudged how the deal would be viewed”, in another blow to the future of the European Super League.

Nevertheless, Perez maintained that the bank was still on board and hadn’t pulled out of the project.

“It’s not true they’ve withdrawn. They have taken some time for reflection, just like the 12 clubs,” Perez continued.

“If we need to make changes we will but the Super League is the best project we’ve thought of. The partnership still exists as do the members who comprise the Super League.

“What we have done is taken a few weeks to reflect in light of the fury of certain people who don’t want to lose their privileges and have manipulated the project.”

Perez argued that the European Super League was still the best idea in order to save the future of football, saying it is a far better alternative than the new 2024 Champions League reform project.

“The Super League is the best possible project to help football come out of the crisis. Football is gravely hurt and we have to adapt to the era we live in,” he added.

“I think that the Champions League reform isn’t the best it can be, and what’s more we cannot wait until 2024.”

