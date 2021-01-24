Fenerbache ask fans to help fund Mesut Ozil’s salary

Fenerbache president Ali Koc has now asked the club’s fans to break the SMS record by sending a message that will help fund his move.

Fenerbache have asked their fans to make donations to help them pay the £3.5m-a-year salary of Mesut Ozil.

They will do this by sending an SMS that will donate €2 to the cash-strapped Turkish club.

Mesut Ozil

Ozil is set to take a significant pay-cut from his Arsenal days, where he was earning £18m-a-year, down to £3.5m which he will earn at Fenerbache.

The former German international is joining the Turkish side from Arsenal after being frozen out of Mikel Arteta’s plans. Arteta did not name Ozil in his 25-man squads for the Premier League or Europa League.

The new Fenerbache number-67 will now be playing for his boyhood club.

SMS service

Despite Ozil taking a drop in his salary, up to 80 per cent, Fenerbache have launched a SMS service to help raise the necessary money to pay the former Real Madrid’s star wages.

Mail Sport are reporting that the Turkish side are already £460 million in debt, but they are confident that the German’s move will be able to fund itself with the commercial appeal that he brings.

The club’s president, Ali Koc has now asked their fans to break the SMS record by sending an SMS that will help them fund his move.

‘Mesutol campaign’

The campaign has been named ‘Mesutol campaign’ and each message will set the fans back by £2.

“We have a request for our fans,” Koc announced.

“Please continue to support us, we are also dependent on your financial support. On the day of the signature, I will ask you to break a record. With an SMS campaign.

“Maybe 300,000, 500,000 or maybe even a million text messages come together. This support will do us very good.”

Ozil will be determined to prove a point at Fenerbache after a largely unsuccessful last couple of seasons for the Gunners.

