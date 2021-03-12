Fences put up around Celtic Park ahead of Old Firm clash later this month

“Given the damage caused to Club property recently, the Club has already taken steps to enhance security and protection of our property at Celtic Park.”

Celtic have put up fences around their stadium ahead of the Old Firm derby with Rangers on March 21.

The move comes in the aftermath of Rangers clinching their first league title in 10 years after Celtic could only draw 0-0 with Dundee United last Sunday.

Celtic.

Celtic released a statement confirming they have “taken steps to enhance security and protection of our property at Celtic Park” after Rangers fans broke lockdown measures and gathered in big numbers to celebrate winning the title last weekend.

“Celtic FC can confirm that the Club will participate in a multi-agency meeting to discuss preparations for our match on March 21,” the Glasgow club said in a statement.

“The Scottish Government has already made clear to Celtic that it does not in any way associate the scenes last weekend with Celtic or our supporters.

“Although Celtic and our supporters are desperate to get back to Celtic Park to support the team, the Club and our supporters are of course mindful of the risks associated with public gatherings at this important time.

“The Club has been clear in our messaging to our supporters of the importance of staying at home in line with applicable guidance throughout the pandemic.

“We have communicated regularly around our fixtures and our supporters have worked with the Club responsibly – the celebrations after our historic nine in row title triumph last summer and after our unprecedented quadruple treble Scottish Cup win in December are two key examples of that.

Celtic have erected fences around their stadium ahead of the Scottish Premiership game with rivals Rangers on March 21. — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 12, 2021

“We will re-emphasise that message for this fixture as we have done during the season and we are sure that our supporters will work with the Club while the restrictions remain in place.

“Given the damage caused to Club property recently, the Club has already taken steps to enhance security and protection of our property at Celtic Park and the Club is happy to work with those attending the meeting to ensure that any additional protection necessary will be in place for the match in question.”

Rangers.

Rangers also released a statement on the club’s website confirming that they too took part in a “multi-agency meeting” with all parties this afternoon and they will “continue an open and constructive dialogue in relation to the upcoming Old Firm fixture at Parkhead on Sunday, March 21”.

“We are pleased that today’s meeting was very constructive and we have agreed to support the ‘stay at home’ message,” the statement read.

“Rangers would like to reiterate manager Steven Gerrard’s comments from last weekend, for supporters to stay at home and ensure the safety of themselves and others.

“We are cognisant of the ongoing fight against Covid-19 and ask that everyone follows Government guidance to stay at home.

“The club will continue to liaise with all agencies as well as a number of supporters. We will continue to work to ensure that the clubs message is reiterated over the coming week and will provide further updates in due course.”

Read More About: Celtic, old firm, Rangers