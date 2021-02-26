Share and Enjoy !

The FAI have appointed current Chelsea first-team coach Anthony Barry to the Ireland assistant coach role vacated by Damien Duff.

Barry will remain in his existing role at Chelsea and link up with the Ireland squad during the international windows.

Anthony Barry.

The 34-year-old spoke of his delight at the opportunity to work in international football and under a manager like Stephen Kenny.

“I’m delighted to join the Republic of Ireland coaching staff ahead of the start of the FIFA 2022 World Cup campaign,” Barry said.

“The opportunity to work in international football is something I’m thoroughly looking forward to and I’m looking forward to working with manager Stephen Kenny, his staff and the squad.

“I’d also like to thank Chelsea for helping facilitate this opportunity.”

Anthony Barry appointed to Ireland assistant coach role The @ChelseaFC first-team coach will link up with the Ireland squad during the international windows Welcome Anthony 👊 ➡️ https://t.co/O61AozIoym#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/DYy5rpDJPH — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) February 26, 2021

Barry enjoyed a lengthy football career, making over 270 appearances in a 13-year spell at various Football League clubs.

His coaching career began at Accrington Stanley before moving to Wigan under Paul Cook. Wigan won the League One title in the 2017/18 season.

Barry began working with Chelsea as a first-team coach for the start of this season and has continued in his role under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Stephen Kenny.

Manager Stephen Kenny was delighted with the appointment – adding that Barry’s skillsets complement the current coaching set-up very well.

“I’d like to welcome Anthony to the Republic of Ireland team, he is an innovative coach with an energetic style and is someone I have been aware of for a few years now,” Kenny said.

“The skill set Anthony brings will complement the existing coaching team and I look forward to him joining up in March ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.”

Jonathan Hill.

New FAI Chief Executive Office Jonathan Hill also spoke about the appointment.

“I am really pleased that we have confirmed Anthony in this key role as Stephen continues his preparation for the start of the World Cup qualification process and what is a hugely exciting year ahead for the senior men’s team,” Hill said.

“I would like to welcome Anthony to the FAI and wish him all the very best in his new role with us.”

