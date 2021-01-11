FA Cup fourth round and fifth round draw have been announced

Manchester United will host Liverpool at Old Trafford.
The FA Cup fourth and fifth rounds draw have been made.
Peter Crouch conducted the draw live on BBC One and BT Sport 1, with five of his former clubs involved.
Crouch did his best Rod Stewart impression to kick-off the draw.
FA Cup draw
The highlight of the draw was the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford.
With the sides also facing each other this weekend, it gives the losing side a quick shot of redemption the following weekend.
FA Cup Fourth Round
Cheltenham (League Two) v Manchester City (Premier League)
Bournemouth (Championship) v Crawley Town (League Two)
Swansea City (Championship) v Nottingham Forest (Championship)
Manchester United (Premier League) v Liverpool (Premier League)
Southampton/Shrewsbury v Arsenal (Premier League)
Barnsley (Championship) v Norwich City (Championship)
Chorley (National League North) v Wolves (Premier League)
Millwall (Championship) v Bristol City (Championship)
Brighton (Premier League) v Blackpool (League One)
Wycombe (Championship) v Tottenham (Premier League)
Fulham (Premier League) v Burnley (Premier League)
Sheffield United v Plymouth (League One)
Chelsea (Premier League) v Luton Town (Championship)
Stockport County/West Ham v Doncaster Rovers (League One)
Brentford (Championship) v Leicester City (Premier League)
Everton (Premier League) v Sheffield Wednesday (Championship)
Lots of either/or here….
But here's the #FACup fifth round draw.
Some potential ties to get VERY excited about!
FA Cup Fifth Round
Fulham/Burnley v Bournemouth/Crawley
Manchester United/Liverpool v Stockport/West Ham or Doncaster
Sheffield United/Plymouth v Millwall/Bristol City
Chorley/Wolves v Southampton/Shrewsbury or Arsenal
Barnsley/Norwich v Chelsea/Luton
Everton/Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe/Tottenham
Swansea/Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham/Manchester City
Brentford/Leicester v Brighton/Blackpool
