One English club could reportedly withdraw from the European Super League

At least one English club is having emergency discussions on what to do next, according to reports.

At least one of the ‘big six’ English clubs is considering withdrawing from the new European Super League due to the backlash and negative reaction from fans, according to a report in The Times.

European Super League.

The ‘big six’ English clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have joined Spanish clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Italian clubs AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan by forming the European Super League.

The Super League clubs insist that all 12 are committed to the project. However, according to The Times, at least one unnamed English club is having emergency discussions on what to do next, with some of the club executives deeply concerned about the backlash from fans so far.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uefa kept the door open for any of the 12 clubs to change their minds and president Aleksander Ceferin made a plea to English clubs, insisting it wasn’t too late to withdraw from the breakaway league.

“I would like to address the owners of some English clubs. Gentlemen, you have made a huge mistake,” Ceferin said at the Uefa Congress.

“Some will say it is greed, others disdain, arrogance, flippancy or complete ignorance of England’s football culture. But actually, it doesn’t matter.

“What matters is that there is still time to change your mind. Everyone makes mistakes in life. English fans deserve to have you correct your mistake. They deserve respect.

“People need to know that everyone has a chance.”

Fifa’s president Gianni Infantino, told the same congress that he “strongly disapproves” of the European Super League, which has led to threats of legal action from all parties.

The 14 other Premier League clubs held a meeting earlier on Tuesday where they “unanimously and vigorously rejected” plans for the European Super League.

The Premier League has announced it is “considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing”.

