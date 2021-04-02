Alf-Inge and Raiola will meet with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and City in London to hear about their future plans.

According to a report, Erling Haaland‘s dad and agent Alf-Inge is “set for transfer talks” with Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool.

Super-agent Mino Raiola is set to travel with Haaland’s father to England on Friday to hold talks with the respective English clubs.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Alf-Inge and Raiola will meet with Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City in London to hear about their future plans and see if any of those clubs are a good fit for Haaland.

The pair are believed to have held talks with Spanish clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid but – with both the La Liga sides in a huge amount of debt – Premier League clubs would be more likely to match Borussia Dortmund’s valuation.

Dortmund are allegedly not willing to sell their star man for anything less than a transfer fee of £150m.

Haaland himself is also likely to demand a high salary which could see him become one of the highest-paid players in world football.

The Norwegian international has been in scintillating form this season in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League, leading to the huge interest from a number of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 20-year-old has score 21 goals in as many games in the domestic league while he has netted ten goals in six games in this season’s European premier competition.

His Dortmund side take on Manchester City at the Etihad on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

#BVB manager Michael Zorc says @SPORT1 about Erling Haaland: “I spoke to Mino Raiola. We’ve made our intentions very clear. No problem when Alfie and Mino want to take a sunbath on the Mediterranean Sea. I am relaxed because I know what we want!” @BVB don’t want to sell Haaland⛔️ — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) April 1, 2021

Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc was asked about the two meetings with Barcelona and Real Madrid on Thursday.

“Yesterday I spoke to Mino Raiola,” Zorc told Sport1.

“We’ve made our intentions very clear. No problem when Alfie and Mino want to take a sunbath on the Mediterranean Sea.

“I am relaxed because I know what we want.”

