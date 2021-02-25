Share and Enjoy !

Eric Bailly gave his own unique answer when asked if he preferred Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo saying: ‘I’d say Sergio Ramos’.

Bailly was asked for his answer on who was the greatest footballer in the world on Guillem Balague’s YouTube channel.

The Manchester United defender was full of praise for his Real Madrid counterpart.

“My greatest inspiration has always been Ramos,” Bailly replied when asked by Balague.

“For me, he’s one of the best players in the history of football.”

While the 26-year-old centre-back accepts that everyone has a different opinion, he maintains that Ramos will always be the greatest of all time to him.

“Everyone has an opinion, but he is one of the best, the perfect reference point for me.

“If you ask me, Messi or Ronaldo, I’d say Ramos.”

Sergio Ramos is one of the most decorated footballers in the world. The Spain and Real Madrid captain has won five La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and two Copa del Reys.

He has been at the Bernabeu since 2005, making 668 appearances and scoring 100 goals – an incredible figure for a defender.

The Spaniard also won the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2008 and 2012 with his national team. Ramos is the most-capped player in Europe with 178 caps for Spain.

The 34-year-old has been named on UEFA’s Team of the Year nine times, with his first award in 2008 and last in 2020.

He has also been voted La Liga’s best defender on five different occasions.

There have been a few rumours recently that Ramos could be set for a sensational move to Old Trafford late in his career.

Bailly could yet get to play alongside his footballing icon.

