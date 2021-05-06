Ed Sheeran has been named as Ipswich Town’s new shirt sponsor

“What does that logo on the front of the shirt mean? All will be revealed in time.”

Ed Sheeran has agreed to become Ipswich Town’s new shirt sponsor for the 2021/22 season.

The logo on the shirt has yet to be revealed but will include the symbols +, x and % – the titles of Sheeran’s first three albums – as well as minus and equals symbols above the word ‘tour’.

Ed Sheeran on sponsoring Ipswich Town.

Sheeran is a boyhood Ipswich Town fan and has watched many games at Portman Road in recent years.

“The football club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support,” Sheeran told itfc.co.uk.

“I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I’m looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again.

“With the new owners from the US coming in, there are sure to be exciting times ahead for Ipswich fans, including myself.

“But what does that logo on the front of the shirt mean? All will be revealed in time.”

Director of sales.

Ipswich Town’s director of sales Rosie Richardson expressed her delight at the announcement.

“We are obviously thrilled that Ed has agreed to become our shirt sponsor next season,” Richardson said.

“I have worked with Ed and his management team on various initiatives over the years and welcomed Ed and his guests to Portman Road for many games.

“He has shown his support for his hometown in lots of ways and this is another example of that.

“We look forward to seeing Ed – and every other supporter – back at Portman Road next season.

“We have been collaborating with Ed and his management team on this for a little while, so it’s great to finally be able to reveal the best kept secret!

“It’s a significant investment and those monies will help with the running of the club.”

Regarding potentially playing a concert at Portman Road at some stage, Richardson replied: “Watch this space!”

Read More About: Ed Sheeran, ipswich town