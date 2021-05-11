Donny van de Beek accused of having a ‘big boy’ attitude by Dutch legend

“It just shows what a great life they have when they play at Ajax.”

Dutch legend Marco van Basten has accused Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek of arriving to Old Trafford with a “big boy” attitude.

Van Basten’s comments come towards the end of a frustrating debut season in Manchester for the 24-year-old.

Van Basten on Van de Beek.

The Dutch midfielder arrived at Old Trafford in September following a £40 million move from Ajax.

Despite signing a five-year deal, his first-team opportunities have been limited under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

So limited in fact, that Van de Beek has started just two Premier League games this season, and Van Basten has put that down to the young midfielder’s attitude.

“It just shows what a great life they have when they play at Ajax,” Van Basten told ZiggoSport.

“They all think very quickly that they are a big boy here and can make it in other countries, but in the Netherlands, there is a nice competition.

“In a team like Ajax you are really helped, especially in the number 10 position.

“Then you often see that they go abroad and it is a different story.”

Positives.

However, despite his comments, the three-time Ballon d’Or winner believes Van de Beek can turn his fortunes around at Old Trafford.

“You have to be able to take care of yourself,” Van Basten added.

“If you go to a club in another country, you have to be able to present yourself in that team in a way that the others will think: ‘He is one of us and with him we are going to win.'”

Solskjaer on Van de Beek.

Speaking earlier this year, Solskjaer was adamant that Van de Beek would become a success at Man United, despite the challenges he has faced in his first Premier League season.

“He reminds me a lot about myself, when I first came in, that he understands my difficulties and challenges,” Solskjaer said.

“I was the same with Sir Alex. When he left me out I understood and I was happy for the team to win – and Donny is that type of guy.

“He knows he is important for us and knows he is going to play many games.”

