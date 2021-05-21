“You need to be strong and follow your path.”

Dimitar Berbatov believes Tottenham should allow Harry Kane leave the club at the end of the season, after giving years of loyal service.

The former Tottenham and Manchester United striker knows better than most about forcing a move away from North London, having gone through that experience himself in 2008.

Dimitar Berbatov on Harry Kane leaving Tottenham.

The former Bulgarian captain was speaking after it emerged that Kane had reportedly told Tottenham he wanted to leave this summer.

Tottenham are believed to be on the search for a replacement, while Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have all contacted the player’s representatives.

The ex-White Hart Lane hero had his say on the situation but was keen not to jump to any conclusions based on Kane’s wave to the supporters at the end of their 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Wednesday.

“I saw the clip of [Kane] waving and clapping the fans after the defeat to Aston Villa and he could have just been thanking the fans for their support, after all that was the first time they were back at the stadium,’ Berbatov told Betfair.

“I can see why that could be seen as him saying goodbye, but let’s not jump to conclusions and at the end of the day he’s still at the club and he’s got a big couple of months coming up.

“It’s never a good thing for a player and the club to fight, if a player has expressed they want to leave then they have made up their mind.

“If a club fights and makes a move away complicated for the player then it’s not a pleasant situation for everyone involved, including the fans and other players.

“If Kane has told the club he wants to leave then they should find a reasonable way to agree what the fee should be and how to part ways.”

Dimitar Berbatov on Harry Kane handing in transfer request.

Of course, the 40-year-old’s own experience in 2008 involved handing in a transfer request before a deal was finally done on deadline day, with Alex Ferguson said to have been a deciding factor in the move.

The Etar assistant manager revealed he had no regrets on the request and feels it was something that he needed to do in order to force the move through.

“Handing in a transfer request will be a different experience for every player,” Berbatov continued.

“Some players are confident, they go in there with their head held high and all pumped up and others will be quite nervous and tense.

“When I put in a transfer request at Spurs I was somewhere in the middle of that, I was following my path and that gave me confidence not to be tense and nervous but at the same time I wasn’t overconfident, I just knew that it was something I had needed to do.

“It was disappointing for the club and the fans but it was the last step in my development that I needed to take, and I did.

“It’s so long ago now, it’s hard to remember exactly how it happened but I was with my agent and my lawyer and we presented the club with the letter and had a tense meeting, but the rest is history.

“It was a strange moment because you know that it’s disappointing for people, but you need to be strong and follow your path, and this happens in football.”

