Didi Hamann has been involved with RTÉ for over a decade and he has paid tribute to his Irish colleagues. The German said the RTÉ panel of Eamon Dunphy, John Giles, Liam Brady and Bill O’Herlihy played a big role in helping him develop as a football pundit.

The former Liverpool midfielder joined the Irish channel after brief spells with BBC and Sky Sports. He has famously got on well with the three football pundit legends, Giles, Brady and Dunphy.

Hamann praised RTÉ for helping him gain experience in punditry and he believes he has “learned a lot” from working with the Irish public service broadcaster.

“I’ve been working in Ireland for RTÉ for ten years now,” the German said when speaking to Jamie Carragher on ‘The Greatest Game’, the Sky Sports pundit’s podcast.

He continued: “I’ve been on with a lot of very experienced people, and I learned a lot from them.

“People always say ‘pundits, they know better,’ but I think there is a way of doing it.

“I try not to be personal, it’s about the game itself, not certain players or certain managers. And then you have to voice your opinion.”

Carragher then asked his former teammate whether he “learned a lot from the Irish legend Eamon Dunphy?” to which Hamann replied, “Yeah, Eamon was my mentor in the early days.”

“Liam Brady was another one, Johnny Giles, so the three musketeers. I was on with them quite a bit.”

“I got the utmost respect for these guys.”

Hamann also spoke about Bill O’Herlihy, the legendary Irish broadcaster who died in 2015.

“Bill O’Herlihy, who was presenter, sadly passed away a few years ago” he recalled.

“These guys had been on TV for 30/40 years.

“It just goes to show because in the modern world, every six months there’s a new iPhone, managers change every three/six months. To be on television for that long, you must be doing something right.

“I got the utmost respect for these guys. Sometimes they were controversial but that’s part of the game.”

Back in 2015, Hamann spoke about first working with the RTÉ panel for the 2010 World Cup.

“I did learn a lot from the RTÉ guys,” he said.

“The 2010 World Cup was the first time I’d been working on a regular basis. Seeing these guys close up, how they prepare, what they do in front of a camera and behind it, was very impressive.”

When he was asked what socialising with Eamon Dunphy was like, Hamann quipped: “I’ve been out with Eamo a few times.”

“He’s calmed down now that he’s gotten a bit older. I don’t think he’s as wild as he once was.”

(Originally published on January 14, 2021).

