Declan Rice is reportedly Manchester United’s number one target for the holding midfield position in the upcoming transfer window.

The West Ham midfielder has been an integral part of the Hammers’ revival this season, with Europa League football guaranteed with one game still left to play this season.

In fact, West Ham were looking like potential Champions League challengers before an injury to Rice at a crucial stage of the season.

After an impressive campaign, the 22-year-old is the target of a number of Premier League clubs.

And according to The Athletic, the ex-Chelsea youth player is top of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer priorities as he looks to bring in another defensive midfielder this summer. Laure Whitwell wrote: “Declan Rice is Manchester United’s primary target for the holding midfielder slot.”

Despite United’s interest, West Ham will not let their star man go cheaply and are believed to be looking for around £80m.

However, if Rice angles for a move this could be reduced, especially considering the Hammers’ current financial difficulties.

The club have offered Rice an extension that has been on the table since last year, but he has not yet signed.

His current deal does run until 2024, suggesting that the former Ireland youth player doesn’t see the rush in deciding his long-term club future.

Solskjaer on transfers: "It is an ongoing process, looking at the squad, players who might stay, who might leave. I hope we strengthen with the two or three we definitely need to challenge higher up in the table. We are still too far behind to think it will come by itself." #MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) May 21, 2021

His teammate, Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard, joined David Moyes’ side at the start of the calendar year and has helped fire his new club into the European spots.

Rice is hoping Lingard joins the club on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

“I hope he does, I really hope he does,” Rice told Redknapp’s Big Night Out when asked about Lingard.

“He has changed our squad completely.

“From the first session he was brave on the ball, he’s an out and out number 10 – always on the half-turn and facing forward and that is the player we needed.

“The game he played against Villa when he scored two, we knew we had a real gem on our hands.”

Whether either player is at the London Stadium for the start of next season remains to be seen.

