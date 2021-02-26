Dean Smith: ‘I don’t play it, I live in the real world not the fantasy world’

Share and Enjoy !

“It must be a slow news week if this is the lead manager’s question.”

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is eager to move on from the fantasy football leak of Jack Grealish’s injury ahead of his side’s 2-1 defeat away to Leicester City.

A number of Aston Villa players transferred Grealish out before last Friday’s deadline.

Subsequently, the moves were picked up by a fantasy football Twitter account leading to the injury news becoming public knowledge.

Dean Smith

Dean Smith was furious that Jack Grealish’s training ground injury was leaked but was keen to a draw a line under the incident and move on in his Friday pre-match press conference.

“It must be a slow news week if this is the lead manager’s question,” Smith said.

“I don’t play it, I live in the real world not the fantasy world. Yes I was made aware of it.

🗣 "I don't play it I live in the real world not the fantasy world." 🤣 Dean Smith's response to Aston Villa staff playing Fantasy Football and leaking team news pic.twitter.com/T94RJ8weB6 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 26, 2021

“Am I aware that it could be tracked?

“No, I don’t think a lot of the other players and staff were as well but I’ve reminded everybody at the football club of their responsibilities of being a member of staff at an elite football club.

“I’m sure they won’t be certainly making that same mistake again after knowing what they know now.”

Jack Grealish injury

Regarding Grealish’s injury, the 49-year-old gave a positive update regarding his recovery.

“He’s getting better. He won’t be ready for tomorrow but he’s getting better,” Smith stated.

“As I said last week, there’s been an awful lot of speculation where Jack is involved. People speculated how long he’s going to be out for – I’m not sure how they can do that when I don’t know, the doctor doesn’t know and Jack doesn’t know.

“I was very vague last week because it’s a bit of a strange injury. Jack could be back to play against Sheffield United next Tuesday or Wolves next week. We’ll be led by Jack on that.”

Villa entertain Leeds this weekend and Smith feels his side and Marcelo Bielsa’s are evenly matched.

“Leeds have hit the ground running and found that it’s a real tough league and you can be inconsistent,” he added.

“They’ve done fantastically well and there are similarities between how both teams play.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: aston villa, dean smith, fantasy premier league