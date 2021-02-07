“It was an accidental coming together which, to show a red card I think was an embarrassing decision.”

David Moyes said he was “embarrassed” for referee Mike Dean after Tomas Soucek was handed a straight red card for a deliberate elbow following a VAR review.

West Ham were held to a goalless draw against London rivals Fulham but the decision to send off Soucek stole the headlines.

The Hammers were reduced to 10 men in added time when the Czech midfielder appeared to accidentally elbow Aleksandar Mitrovic in the face.

During the lengthy VAR review, Dean was asked by VAR official Lee Mason to check the pitchside monitor and subsequently, sent off Soucek.

The West Ham manager was in no doubt that the decision was incorrect and felt “embarrassed” for Mike Dean.

“No, because I think both are good referees and have been throughout their careers,” Moyes told Sky Sports when asked if the two referees should work together again.

“That worries me even more that they’ve made that decision tonight. I’m amazed they’ve even sent them to look at it.

“Even more amazed that Mike chose to do something with it. What can we do? I don’t think anyone in football or football management are convinced by the rulings we’re involved in.”

Moyes also revealed that Mitrovic had gone up to tell Dean it was accidental but his efforts seemed to no avail as Dean stuck with his red card decision.

“It was an accidental coming together which, to show a red card I think was an embarrassing decision,” Moyes continued.

“I’m more embarrassed that it would happen and VAR would go and ask him to look at it because I thought it was just a simple accident which should have just said get on with the game and nothing more.”

West Ham released a statement on Sunday morning saying they will be appealing the decision.

