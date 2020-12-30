“You have to believe, keep believing all the time but at the same time we have to be calm. [There’s} a long way to finish, many games to come.”

David DeGea insists there is a belief building at Manchester United that the club could win their first Premier League title since 2013.

Winning mentality.

DeGea was speaking after United’s 1-0 home win over Wolves, courtesy of a late Marcus Rashford goal.

Discussing the new winning mentality at Old Trafford, the Spanish goalkeeper was buoyant in his remarks.

DeGea said: “I think we now have a winning mentality. This is very important for the team.”

“The manager wants us to try until the end. It was great to see the team trying to score until the last minute and then we scored a goal so it’s perfect for us.”

“At the moment we feel very strong, very confident. So now we have to start 2021 like we finished this year, with confidence, strong, with a winning mentality and game by game. We play a final every game so let’s go for it.”

Manchester United title bid.

When asked whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could mount a potential title bid, the United number one responded by saying there is a new-found belief within the squad.

He said: “Of course, I think there’s a belief. You have to believe, keep believing all the time but at the same time we have to be calm. [There’s} a long way to finish, many games to come.

“We have to be very focused on Aston Villa and then to the next game and then to the next game.”

David DeGea competition.

DeGea has faced competition from Dean Henderson this season for the number one jersey. However, he insists he is feeling confident.

“I feel very confident, to be honest, I feel well.

“I am happy every time I can help the team like today, make some big saves to keep the clean sheets.”